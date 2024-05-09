U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,818 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

