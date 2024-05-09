Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), reports. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $491.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.