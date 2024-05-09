Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), reports. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
URG stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $491.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.