U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,584 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $141.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

