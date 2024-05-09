U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,639 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

