Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

