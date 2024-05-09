T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

