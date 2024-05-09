Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (SCCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance
Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $25.49.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.