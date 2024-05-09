Rosemary Turner Sells 205 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $407.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.69 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.