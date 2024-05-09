Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.