Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of QNTO stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.09%.
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
