Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.