National Bank of Canada FI Sells 760 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27,860.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $335.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.29 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

