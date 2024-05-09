Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

