Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,044 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

