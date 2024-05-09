Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67, reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.0 %

DHLGY opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.4427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

