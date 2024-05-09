Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,046,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 230,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 196,967 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

