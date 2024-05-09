Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,046,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 230,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 196,967 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

