Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $853.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

