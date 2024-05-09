Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Announces Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Arkema Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Arkema has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.7363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.