Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $179.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

