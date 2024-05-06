Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

