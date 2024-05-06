Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) SVP Sells $101,445.08 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

