Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 586.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 572,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

