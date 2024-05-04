Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
