Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

