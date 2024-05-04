Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $86,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

