The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $99,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

TTD stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

