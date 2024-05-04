Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

IJJ opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

