Savant Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR opened at $106.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.