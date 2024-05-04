Patrick John Jermain Sells 4,750 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14.

Plexus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.