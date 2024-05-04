Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Moderna by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.