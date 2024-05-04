GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. GMS has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

