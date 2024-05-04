Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Mizuho

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.13. Marriott International has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

