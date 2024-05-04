Hudson Technologies’ (HDSN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

