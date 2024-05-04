Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Energous Stock Performance
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,077.47% and a negative return on equity of 126.05%. Equities analysts predict that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
