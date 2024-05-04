Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.29. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

