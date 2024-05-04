ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.25 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

