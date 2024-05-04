Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price at C$21.21

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN

Insider Activity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.06. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$20.85.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.