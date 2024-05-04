Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $17.11

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:LMND opened at $17.37 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 48.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

