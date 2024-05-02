Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,748,313.72 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80.

On Thursday, February 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

