Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

