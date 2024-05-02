voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
voxeljet Company Profile
