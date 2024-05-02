Truist Financial Corp Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

