Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Radian Group worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Radian Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0 %

RDN opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

