StockNews.com Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,879 shares of company stock worth $51,583 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

