Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $267,010.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 698.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 792,091 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

