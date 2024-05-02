Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,975 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 151,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,641,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 307.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 119,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

DTE stock opened at $111.32 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

