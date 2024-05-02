Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

