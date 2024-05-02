Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Exponent has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

