Johnny Trotter Buys 500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 940,871 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,825.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

