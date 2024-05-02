ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

ADENTRA Price Performance

HDIUF opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

